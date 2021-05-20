Galantis Join Forces With David Guetta and Little Mix for Electric Single "Heartbreak Anthem"

Galantis and David Guetta have joined forces with superstar pop trio Little Mix for "Heartbreak Anthem," arriving on Big Beat Records with a massive electronic-pop crossover.

The track falls right in line with Galantis' signature pop-house sound. However, instead of the saccharine vocals of "Peanut Butter Jelly" or "Tell Me You Love Me," their latest single features a stentorian vocal performance from the British X Factor's Little Mix, who a press release calls "the world's biggest girl band."

Watch the official music video for "Heartbreak Anthem" below, which pulls inspiration from Angela Carter's 1984 famed magical realism novel Nights at the Circus.

It's worth noting that despite the star-power behind the single, the metadata on streaming platforms credits it as a Galantis solo release with Guetta and Little Mix as collaborators. The move could signal an EP or album on the horizon, but we're unable to confirm at this time.

"We’ve been working on ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ for over a year now! It started with just the chord progression at a studio in London right before the pandemic," said Galantis' Christian Karlsson in a press statement. "As many collaborations have gone in these times, it was a remote work in progress for months, with stems sent back and forth from London to Los Angeles to Stockholm to Paris. We’d been talking with David about working together for a long time, and having Little Mix and their unique, strong vocals has made this one really special."

You can find "Heartbreak Anthem" on streaming platforms here.

