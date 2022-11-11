David Guetta, Galantis and MNEK Join Forces for Dance Anthem, "Damn (You've Got Me Saying)"

A trio of dance music superstars have teamed up for a post-summer anthem.

David Guetta, Galantis and MNEK today unveiled "Damn (You've Got Me Saying)," a high-profile collaboration out now on Big Beat Records. The wistful track, which samples So Plush and Ja Rule's 1999 single of the same name, finds MNEK belting over an uplifting pop-house arrangement.

"Damn" is the second collaboration between Guetta and Galantis, who joined forces with Little Mix in 2021 for "Heartbreak Anthem," a global hit which was recently certified Gold by the RIAA.

"After 'Heartbreak Anthem,' David Guetta and I wanted to team up again for something more house driven," said Christian Karlsson of Galantis. "'Damn (You've Got Me Saying)’ was the perfect storm, it gave us the opportunity to fuse that 2023 sound with early 2000s R&B. MNEK is one of my favorite artists and songwriters, and this record finally felt like the right opportunity to collaborate. His initial ideas for the song struck a chord for me instantly [and] I’m so excited for the world to hear this blend we’ve created."

Take a listen to "Damn (You've Got Me Saying)" below.

