David Guetta Teams Up with Latinx Supergroup Human(x) on New Charity Song “Pa’ La Cultura”

EDM veteran David Guetta has produced a brand new reggaeton and house crossover track for an all-star roster of Latinx artists. "Pa’ La Cultura," or "For The Culture," is a track by Guetta and the new supergroup Human(x) that calls for worldwide unity within the Latinx community.

The song features Latin pop icons Thalía and Sofía Reyes, MCs Maejor and De La Ghetto, Lalo Ebratt, Manuel Turizo, Zion, Abraham Mateo, and Lennox for a team-up unlike anything the world of Latinx music has ever seen before.

Not only is "Pa’ La Cultura" a who’s-who anthem of gargantuan proportions, but the song also lives up to its title's sentiments as a charity project from Human(x), spearheaded by industry representatives Lex Borrero, Tainy, Tommy Mottola, and Charlie Guerrero.

The initiative benefits various humanitarian causes within the Latinx community, with all proceeds from "Pa’ La Cultura" going toward the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, an organization that benefits immigrant communities that have been affected by COVID-19.

"We are thrilled to partner with Human (X) and this amazing group of musicians who share in the vision that our cultural bonds are stronger than the forces that are dividing and endangering us at this precarious moment in history," wrote a representative from NDLON.

David Guetta and Human(x)’s mega-collaboration "Pa’ La Cultura" is out now and available here.

