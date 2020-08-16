David Guetta Drops Jack Back Remix of Joel Corry and MNEK's "Head & Heart"

Although he's been using his main brand for large-scale projects like last month's New Rave EP with MORTEN, David Guetta has also been using his somewhat under-the-radar alias Jack Back at an increasing rate as of late. What used to be a rare occurrence has now tip-toed towards regularity.

For his latest release, he blessed Joel Corry and MNEK's summertime single "Head & Heart" with a stripped back yet easily danceable remix. Dialing back the drums and stepping slightly away from the pop-friendly sound of the original, the remix features a bouncing bassline perfect for whenever dance-floors become crowded again. While some parts are quite different, the catchy piano and vocals laid down by the duo are still displayed prominently on the French dance legend's rework.

David Guetta's Jack Back remix of "Head & Heart" by Joel Corry and MNEK is out now. You can find the new tune across all platforms here and listen to it below.

