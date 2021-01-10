David Guetta, Kid Cudi Release New Remix of 2011 Smash Single, "Memories"

2011: the year of Beyoncé's first baby announcement, "honey badger don't care," the launch of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead and, of course, the release of David Guetta and Kid Cudi s "Memories." While these iconic events have come and gone, "Memories" is back to see another day via a new remix from Guetta himself. 

Released January 8th via Warner Music, this 2021 reimagination reinvigorates the decade-old original with classic dance energy, updating its driving piano melody with a pulsing four-on-the-floor beat and buoyant club drop. Living in infamy in its premiere form, the track's new remix perfectly matches its party atmosphere as Cudi's husky tone paints a timely picture of the nights out we're all eagerly anticipating. 

First teased during Guetta's New Year's Eve United at Home livestream—recorded in front of Paris' Louvre museum—the "Memories" remix was sparked by the tracks' resurgence in popularity on TikTok. Nearly one million videos have surfaced on the platform to the tune of the song amassing over 50 million combined views, according to a press release. 

