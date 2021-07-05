David Guetta Taps MistaJam and John Newman for Whitney Houston Tribute, "If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)"

“Who can resist the chorus from such a classic record as 'How Will I Know!' Full of old school piano house grooves, this has sunshine all the way through it," Guetta said of the new track.
Full of infectious 80s synths and feel good energy, Whitney Houston's 1985 hit "How Will I Know" will be forever remembered as one of the legendary artist's most beloved songs. Now, it's received an electronic update with a new reimagining from David Guetta, MistaJam and John Newman

Released July 2nd via Warner Records, "If You Really Love Me (How Will I Know)" is the best of both worlds, weaving together cuts of Houston's original lyrics with an upbeat blend of dance-pop and tropical house. Echoing across its bright, piano-based soundscape are soulful vocals from Newman, who is known for his work with Calvin Harris, Rudimental, Galantis and Kygo. 

“I’ve had the idea to remake this classic Whitney tune for so long," Newman said in a press release. "It felt so natural to bring a new story and emotion of my own to the already incredible song." 

"I grew up with that record - fond memories of that peach cover sitting next to the stereo, Arista label rotating on the turntable at the top of the stacking system," added MistaJam, whose bouncy house sound has picked up traction in his native UK. "I knew we’d written something special, paying homage to an artist who’d meant so much to us all while taking it somewhere fresh... The final version is the song I’m proudest of so far in my career."

