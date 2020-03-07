David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Melodic Tech House Track, "Detroit 3 AM"

David Guetta and MORTEN are looking to be your next BFF goals. They've taken their friendship across the globe while on tour and already multiple successful collaborations. The two producers are now back to build upon this success with their latest club anthem, "Detroit 3 AM." This has been a single people have been waiting for since AMF 2019, and it's clear the wait was worth it.

The track is an ode to the mecca of techno, Detroit, and all its legendary DJs. The single features a heart-racing tech house beat that will fire up clubs from the Midwest to Europe. The dark bass pumping in your face alongside the hard-hitting synth work is the perfect way to blast into the weekend.

The two artists previously collaborated on the tracks "Never Be Alone" featuring Aloe Blacc, the Avicci tribute remix of "Heaven," and their latest melodic techno hit "Make it To Heaven" featuring Raye. The former went on to break Guetta's previous record with 31 #1 Upfront Club charts in the U.K.

It's great to see Guetta embracing his new direction. "I'm not excited, but obsessed, with this new sound," Guetta told EDM.com over the phone. "We're doing something that is influenced by techno and a little bit dark, but at the same time has a huge sonic. It makes it almost like a rave that would be sexy, a rave that would be house. It’s hard to describe something that doesn’t really exist."

It's clear this partnership with the Denmark-born artist is reinvigorating his love for music, and we couldn't be happier.

