Listen to David Guetta, MORTEN, and Lanie Gardner's EDM Cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

Listen to David Guetta, MORTEN, and Lanie Gardner's EDM Cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams"

If you didn't know Gardner before, you will now after this "future rave" rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic.
Author:
Publish date:

Guetta/Morten photo: Rukes

We would like to think Stevie Nicks is feeling a sense of pride seeing the overnight success of young singer Lanie Gardner.

Gardner's life was flipped upside down after a TikTok video of her singing a cover of Fleetwood Mac's iconic song "Dreams" went viral. Now, with the backing of two of EDM's biggest stars David Guetta and MORTEN, she is in the spotlight for a much-deserved second time.

The trio has released their electronic rendition of "Dreams," doubling down on the explosive growth of Gardner's scintillating cover. The "future rave" tandem completely transformed the Fleetwood Mac classic, but Gardner keeps its pure essence alive with her hypnotizing vocals. With its entrancing synths and soaring house drop, this cover has the potential to become a massive hit.

After landing an official collaboration with heavyweights of Guetta and MORTEN's acclaim, it's clear that this is the beginning of a bright future for Gardner. She recently inked a deal with Jonas Group Entertainment—the management firm of the Jonas Brothers—and her fanbase is growing at a meteoric pace. As for the two producers, dropping a cover as strong as this will have the "future rave" genre reaching new heights in no time. 

You can stream "Dreams" across all platforms now.

FOLLOW LANIE GARDNER:

Facebook: facebook.com/whoislanie
Instagram: instagram.com/whoislanie
Twitter: twitter.com/whoislaniee
Spotify: spoti.fi/36vzk3K

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8

Related

david guetta lanie gardner
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Share Preview of Collab With Viral "Dreams" Singer Lanie Gardner

Gardner, whose cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" went viral on TikTok, features on what looks to be a dance rendition of the classic track.

David-Guetta-Morten
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Release "Future Rave" Remix of "Let's Love" With Sia

From synthwave to future rave, Guetta has you covered.

David-Guetta-Morten
INTERVIEWS

"Future Rave" Pioneers David Guetta and MORTEN Claim Their Territory With "New Rave" EP [Exclusive Interview]

Out today via Parlophone, the four-track project arrives one year after the pair's first "future rave" release.

David-Guetta-Morten
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to David Guetta and MORTEN's Mix for Tomorrowland's One World Radio

"Future Friday" will be a one-time show for David Guetta and MORTEN.

David Guetta MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Melodic Tech House Track, "Detroit 3 AM"

The dynamic duo are back.

David Guetta, Morten, and Avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Remix Avicii's “Heaven” ft. Chris Martin of Coldplay

David Guetta and MORTEN turned up the energy with their remix of Avicii's collaboration with Chris Martin, "Heaven."

David Guetta and MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Future Rave Anthem "Save My Life" Featuring Lovespeake

Alongside the track, the pair has released a music video directed by Balazs Simon.

David Guetta Ushuaia Ibiza black and white
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Mix EDM with Melodic Techno in "Make It To Heaven" ft. Raye

David Guetta is venturing into unexpected territory.