Viral TikTok Star Doggface Appears in David Guetta, MORTEN, and Lanie Gardner's "Dreams" Music Video

With more than 80 million likes and 6 million followers to his name, 37-year-old TikTok star Nathan Apodaca, better known as Doggface, was an unlikely sensation, making national headlines back in September with a viral video set to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." Turns out, the soothing clip of Apodaca peacefully longboarding and sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice turned out to be exactly what the Internet needed.

The Idaho native's video had already garnered support from countless celebrities and brands—including a copycat clip from Mac Fleetwood himself and a gifted pickup truck from Ocean Spray—when David Guetta and MORTEN added themselves to his list of fans. They casted Apodaca in the star role of their music video for their "Dreams" "future rave" redo featuring vocalist Lanie Gardner, who also went viral on the platform for her cover of the original.

Released December 18th and shot in the surreal setting of a deserted desert highway, the video follows Apodaca as he embarks on a lengthy skating journey, juice in hand—naturally. And in case you haven't had enough of the pop culture references, its plot was also inspired by movie character Forrest Gump's cross-country running adventure, with Apodaca growing a hefty beard and amassing a whole crew of skaters during his ride.

Director Courtney Phillips, who notably helmed the music video for Marshmello and Khalid's "Silence," also included a cameo from Gardner, who appears in an 80s diner watching Apodaca on the news. You can watch the video below.

FOLLOW DOGGFACE:

Instagram: instagram.com/doggface208

TikTok: tiktok.com/@420doggface208

FOLLOW LANIE GARDNER:

Facebook: facebook.com/whoislanie

Instagram: instagram.com/whoislanie

Twitter: twitter.com/whoislaniee

Spotify: spoti.fi/36vzk3K

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8