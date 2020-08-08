Listen to David Guetta and MORTEN's Mix for Tomorrowland's One World Radio

David Guetta and MORTEN teamed up last month to unveil their groundbreaking, 4-track New Rave EP. The duo has now come together once again to cook up an exclusive radio show via Tomorrowland's One World Radio, entitled "Future Friday."

The hourlong radio show directly follows the New Rave EP, taking their newly defined sound one step further. The pair have described their movement as "future rave," and the name certainly fits. Their "Future Friday" mix serves as a showcase for their pioneering sound, and it's nonstop, high-energy all the way through.

Guetta states that after a year of hard work, he and MORTEN finally found a niche that worked for them. "We wanted to make music that would be sexy, have the cool factor of techno, the energy of EDM and why not the emotion of trance," he said. "We wanted to make quality dance music with zero compromises and give a lot of attention to finding new sonics."

Stream "Future Friday" in full below.

