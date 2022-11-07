"A New Chapter for Future Rave": David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Long-Awaited EP, "Episode 2"

Skip to main content
The pioneers of the future rave genre are reinforcing its roots with their inventive new EP.

c/o Musical Freedom

The pioneers of the future rave genre are reinforcing its roots with their inventive new EP.

Capping off weeks of exciting developments tied to their new "Future Rave" record label, David Guetta and MORTEN have released the imprint’s first EP, Episode 2.

The five-track EP is a culmination of sorts for the two pioneers of future rave. Its opener, “You Can’t Change Me,” features breathtaking vocals by one of Guetta’s revered collaborators, RAYE, whose soaring vocals shine atop menacing pads. The label’s inaugural single, "Element" also appears as one of the fiercest tracks on Episode 2 while “Solar” showcases a more stripped-back sound.

The EP’s final tracks, “Together” and “Juno,” epitomize the future rave sound with warped rave leads, pulsing bass lines and relentless energy. Take a listen to the full record below.

morten david guetta
By Mikala Lugen
Adriatique
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Presents: The House Brew, Vol. 14

Adriatique, Atish, Chloé Caillet and more feature in the October 2022 edition of The House Brew.

By Saad Masood
carl cox
FEATURES

40 Years Later, Carl Cox Is Just Getting Started

"I'm not DJ Carl Cox anymore. I’m Carl Cox, the artist. And this album is only the beginning of what I do next."

By Jason Heffler

Guetta and MORTEN took their patented genre to four sold-out U.S. tour dates earlier this year, igniting the future rave movement at Ultra Music Festival and the mainstage of EDC Las Vegas before taking it to the White Isle for a high-profile residency at Hï Ibiza. The duo also recently teamed up with a Parisian Web3 company to bring future rave to the metaverse.

“After spending the entire summer in Ibiza and playing the new tracks at my Hï Ibiza residency, I couldn’t wait to release them!" Guetta said in a statement. "I’m really happy that we got to work with RAYE again, her voice is absolutely perfect for ‘You Can’t Change Me’ and I love how the track turned out. This EP and our own label is a new chapter for Future Rave, and it’s amazing to see how much impact the sound we created is making."

You can stream Episode 2 here.

