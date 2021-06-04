David Guetta and MORTEN Tap John Martin for New Future Rave Banger, "Impossible"

Their tune arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

Since early last year, David Guetta and MORTEN have been presenting their freshly minted "future rave" sound to the masses. They recently collided on "Save My Life" with Lovespeake, followed by "Dreams" with Lanie Gardner. Today they return once again for "Impossible" with John Martin.

The unmistakable fusion of distinct and varied sounds acts as the centerpiece of "Impossible." Martin's signature tenor effortlessly guides listeners through a pounding bassline and whirling synths, putting all three artists' signature sounds on display.

Over the past year, Guetta and MORTEN have unveiled a handful of hit collaborations to propagate their patented "future rave" sound, including a massive EP. Fans can expect even more from the pair in the future.

Listen to "Impossible" below and find the track on all streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial

Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8