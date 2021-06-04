David Guetta and MORTEN Tap John Martin for New Future Rave Banger, "Impossible"

David Guetta and MORTEN Tap John Martin for New Future Rave Banger, "Impossible"

Their tune arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.
Author:
Publish date:

c/o Musical Freedom

Their tune arrives by way of Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

Since early last year, David Guetta and MORTEN have been presenting their freshly minted "future rave" sound to the masses. They recently collided on "Save My Life" with Lovespeake, followed by "Dreams" with Lanie Gardner. Today they return once again for "Impossible" with John Martin.

The unmistakable fusion of distinct and varied sounds acts as the centerpiece of "Impossible." Martin's signature tenor effortlessly guides listeners through a pounding bassline and whirling synths, putting all three artists' signature sounds on display. 

Over the past year, Guetta and MORTEN have unveiled a handful of hit collaborations to propagate their patented "future rave" sound, including a massive EP. Fans can expect even more from the pair in the future. 

Listen to "Impossible" below and find the track on all streaming platforms here

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8

Related

David-Guetta-Morten
INTERVIEWS

"Future Rave" Pioneers David Guetta and MORTEN Claim Their Territory With "New Rave" EP [Exclusive Interview]

Out today via Parlophone, the four-track project arrives one year after the pair's first "future rave" release.

David Guetta and MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Future Rave Anthem "Save My Life" Featuring Lovespeake

Alongside the track, the pair has released a music video directed by Balazs Simon.

David-Guetta-Morten
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to David Guetta and MORTEN's Mix for Tomorrowland's One World Radio

"Future Friday" will be a one-time show for David Guetta and MORTEN.

David-Guetta-Morten
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Release "Future Rave" Remix of "Let's Love" With Sia

From synthwave to future rave, Guetta has you covered.

David-Guetta-Morten
EVENTS

David Guetta and MORTEN Announce Special B2B "Future Rave" DJ Set

Prepare for a showcase of the sound that can "destroy the dance floor."

David Guetta, Morten, and Avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Remix Avicii's “Heaven” ft. Chris Martin of Coldplay

David Guetta and MORTEN turned up the energy with their remix of Avicii's collaboration with Chris Martin, "Heaven."

David Guetta and MORTEN
FEATURES

Go Behind the Scenes of David Guetta and MORTEN's Gripping "Save My Life" Music Video [Exclusive]

Directed by Balázs Simon, the video is dark and mysterious, perfectly matching the tone of "Save My Life."

David Guetta MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Melodic Tech House Track, "Detroit 3 AM"

The dynamic duo are back.