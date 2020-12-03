David Guetta and MORTEN Share Preview of Collab With Viral "Dreams" Singer Lanie Gardner

David Guetta and MORTEN Share Preview of Collab With Viral "Dreams" Singer Lanie Gardner

Gardner, whose cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" went viral on TikTok, features on what looks to be a dance rendition of the classic track.
Author:
Publish date:

Guetta/Morten photo: Rukes

When Lanie Gardner posted her cover of Fleetwood Mac's iconic track "Dreams" to TikTok, little did she know what would come of the decision.

After her seemingly innocuous upload went viral, Gardner's world flipped upside down. Within ten days, she signed a deal with Jonas Group Entertainment—the management arm of the Jonas Brothers—further validating the power of TikTok and its formidable influence in the music industry.

It's clear that the 21-year old pop artist has swerved onto a road to fame, and the first exit she's taking is into the EDM landscape. Gardner caught the attention of dance music stars David Guetta and MORTEN, who have tapped the young songstress for what looks to be an electronic rendition of the Fleetwood Mac classic that helped catapult her into the limelight. She took to Twitter to share a preview of the track, "Dreams," which is set to drop this Friday, December 4th.

The preview is short and barren, only containing a few fluttering arpeggios. However, the teaser's artwork tells us that Guetta and MORTEN have produced another high-energy track in their quest to deliver their electrifying "future rave" sound to the masses.

