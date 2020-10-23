David Guetta and MORTEN Release "Future Rave" Remix of "Let's Love" With Sia

Last month the dream team of David Guetta and Sia reunited on "Let's Love," the uplifting, 80s-inspired synthwave track we all needed during these dark times. Guetta has now called on longtime collaborator MORTEN to unveil their new "Future Rave" remix of the single.

The duo completely reimagines the original, bringing it from the 80s to the year 2020 and beyond. They eliminate the retro keyboard riff and replace it with gut-punching bass and ominous synths, creating the perfect soundscape for the "future rave" genre they've pioneered. It's a masterful blend of mainstage appeal and dark underground techno flair.

In July 2020, MORTEN and Guetta spoke to EDM.com about their patented sound and New Rave EP, with the latter saying it has the power to "completely kill [and] destroy the dance floor." "We are the ones who invented this sound, there's no doubt about that," MORTEN added at the time. "For me, it's the best music I've ever heard. And we have so much more."

You can stream and download the new remix of "Let's Love" across all platforms here.

