David Guetta and MORTEN Release "Future Rave" Remix of "Let's Love" With Sia - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
David Guetta and MORTEN Release "Future Rave" Remix of "Let's Love" With Sia

David Guetta and MORTEN Release "Future Rave" Remix of "Let's Love" With Sia

From synthwave to future rave, Guetta has you covered.
Author:
Publish date:

Last month the dream team of David Guetta and Sia reunited on "Let's Love," the uplifting, 80s-inspired synthwave track we all needed during these dark times. Guetta has now called on longtime collaborator MORTEN to unveil their new "Future Rave" remix of the single. 

The duo completely reimagines the original, bringing it from the 80s to the year 2020 and beyond. They eliminate the retro keyboard riff and replace it with gut-punching bass and ominous synths, creating the perfect soundscape for the "future rave" genre they've pioneered. It's a masterful blend of mainstage appeal and dark underground techno flair. 

In July 2020, MORTEN and Guetta spoke to EDM.com about their patented sound and New Rave EP, with the latter saying it has the power to "completely kill [and] destroy the dance floor." "We are the ones who invented this sound, there's no doubt about that," MORTEN added at the time. "For me, it's the best music I've ever heard. And we have so much more."

You can stream and download the new remix of "Let's Love" across all platforms here

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8

FOLLOW SIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/SiaMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/sia
Instagram: instagram.com/siamusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/31A6aOm

Related

David-Guetta-Morten
INTERVIEWS

"Future Rave" Pioneers David Guetta and MORTEN Claim Their Territory With "New Rave" EP [Exclusive Interview]

Out today via Parlophone, the four-track project arrives one year after the pair's first "future rave" release.

david guetta sia
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to a Preview of David Guetta and Sia's Upcoming Collaboration, "Let's Love"

The dream team of David Guetta and Sia are back.

david guetta sia
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and Sia Unveil 80's-Inspired Synthwave Track "Let's Love"

Guetta told Apple Music's Zane Lowe he wants to "save the world from this darkness."

david guetta sia
INDUSTRY

David Guetta and Sia Partner with TikTok to Premiere New Single "Let's Love"

Will the hashtag challenge translate to more streams?

David-Guetta-Morten
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to David Guetta and MORTEN's Mix for Tomorrowland's One World Radio

"Future Friday" will be a one-time show for David Guetta and MORTEN.

imageedit_6_7957940294
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch a Retrowave Love Story Unfold in David Guetta and Sia's Technicolor "Let's Love" Music Video

The official "Let's Love" music video is an 80's-themed stunner.

David Guetta, Morten, and Avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Remix Avicii's “Heaven” ft. Chris Martin of Coldplay

David Guetta and MORTEN turned up the energy with their remix of Avicii's collaboration with Chris Martin, "Heaven."

David Guetta MORTEN
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Melodic Tech House Track, "Detroit 3 AM"

The dynamic duo are back.