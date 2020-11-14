David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Future Rave Anthem "Save My Life" Featuring Lovespeake

David Guetta and MORTEN Drop Future Rave Anthem "Save My Life" Featuring Lovespeake

Alongside the track, the pair has released a music video directed by Balazs Simon.
Rukes.com

David Guetta and MORTEN have spent the vast majority of 2020 proliferating their newly minted "future rave" sound. Just last month, the prolific pair flipped Guetta's collab with Sia, "Let's Love," into an intoxicating house smash. Today, they have returned with a fresh single entitled "Save My Life," out via Tiësto's Musical Freedom imprint.

"Save My Life," which features Lovespeake, is yet another bombastic future rave anthem from the duo that feels like an extension of their well-received New Rave EP. Massive synths and a pounding bassline enthrall listeners from the get-go with dancefloor-commanding energy. Lovespeake's passionate chops enter at roughly the halfway point, completely changing the dynamic of the track for a brief moment. 

Accompanying the release of "Save My Life" is a music video directed by Balazs Simon. Simon wanted to tackle the emotional core of the tune and did so by crafting a short film in the form of a music video. The video depicts a man running from, then confronting, his demons. 

Watch the music video for "Save My Life" below.

