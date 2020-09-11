David Guetta and Sia Unveil 80's-Inspired Synthwave Track "Let's Love"

The dream team of David Guetta and Sia are back with yet another collaboration, "Let's Love." Fans hoping for a "Titanium"-type house anthem will have to table their anticipation for now, as the duo opted to create an 80s synthwave jam to inspire the masses during dark times. It's been nine years since "Titanium" came out, but its ingenious creators haven't lost a step.

Taking a page out of The Weeknd's book a-la "Blindling Lights," Guetta and Sia have noticed the increasingly robust synthwave culture and capitalized on its rising popularity. "Let's Love" features a prominent retro-inspired keyboard riff from Guetta, which melds with Sia's typically stentorian vocal flavors to offer up a mouthwatering electronic and pop crossover. Check out the single below.

Guetta also joined Zane Lowe of Apple Music to chat about how "Let's Love" came together and how it was born of out of his desire to "save the world from this darkness." "Well, it was the middle of confinement and I texted Sia and I told her, 'Look, I feel like a superhero. We need to save the world from this darkness. Let's make just a simple feel-good record,'" he said. "And if I think of feel-good music, I really think of the 80's because there was just not a shame to go for this big chorus."

"When we did it, I texted her... and she was like, 'Oh yes, I like this idea. I want to do a song that tells us that we need to go through this together and not against each other.' Because there was so much tension between countries, between communities," Guetta continued. "And she's like, 'Okay, this is cool. I like it.' And she took my little text message and turned it into a song in 24 hours, as the little genius that she is."

You can listen to the interview here.

