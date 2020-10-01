Watch a Retrowave Love Story Unfold in David Guetta and Sia's Technicolor "Let's Love" Music Video

David Guetta and Sia have unveiled the official music video for their latest collaborative masterstroke, "Let's Love." Doubling down on the synthwave vibrations of the song itself, the video is an all-out blitz of polychromatic contours and 80's-inspired sci-fi imagery.

True to its name, the "Let's Love" video tells a love story through the lens of a retrowave arc. The visuals and effects are downright magnetic, brimming with the iridescent glow of a Stranger Things trailer. Neon green, pink, and purple hues ensconce the two protagonist lovebirds throughout the flick as they dance in disco clubs, play laser tag, and canoodle in the streets.

You can check out the "Let's Love" video below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW DAVID GUETTA:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta

Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta

Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta

Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

FOLLOW SIA:

Facebook: facebook.com/SiaMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/sia

Instagram: instagram.com/siamusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/31A6aOm