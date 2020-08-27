Listen to a Preview of David Guetta and Sia's Upcoming Collaboration, "Let's Love"

The dream team of David Guetta and Sia are back.

The "Titanium" collaborators have announced a forthcoming single called "Let's Love," taking to social media to share a preview of the track. The clip is quite short, but it offers a compelling glimpse into what fans can expect. The lush, melancholic pads and 94 BPM tempo point to a radio-friendly dance pop single as opposed to the electrifying "future rave" sound he described in an interview with EDM.com back in July.

Considering Guetta's versatility and past forays into the melodic alley of EDM, we could very well be hearing a future bass or indie dance tune a-la Martin Garrix's collaboration with Dua Lipa, "Scared to Be Lonely."

"Let's Love" marks the fourth collaboration between Guetta and Sia after "Bang My Head," "Flames," and "Titanium." Earlier in the month of August, fabled "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley shared a cover of the latter, posting a video to YouTube in which he croons the timeless dance anthem with the precision of a true audiophile. Check out Astley's stripped down take on the track here.

"Let's Love" is slated for a release on September 11th, 2020. Check out the preview below and pre-save the single here.

