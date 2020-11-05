Robin Schulz Drops Dreamy Remix of David Guetta and Sia's "Let's Love" [Premiere]

"Synthwave" may not be the first thing that comes to mind when it comes to EDM superstar David Guetta, but that's the idea behind his latest single with pop superstar Sia. "Let's Love" has a distinctively 80s feel, characteristic of the enormous surge in synthwave's popularity as of late.

Now, prolific German producer Robin Schulz has been called to the plate for remix duties on "Let's Love," and his distinctive sound shines through with his vision of the track. Lending his unmistakable house sound to the single, Schulz maintains the nostalgic vibe of the original while pumping it full of dance floor grooves and plucked strings. Sia's vocals remain as poignant as ever, generating a dreamy emotion within the single.

"Let's Love" has already garnered over 57 million streams and video plays since its release, and earned itself the top spot on the iTunes global chart. Robin Schulz is no stranger to topping charts with his remixes, and his take on Guetta and Sia's single will undoubtedly see the same sort of success.

Robin Schulz's remix of "Let's Love" will be released on all major digital stores and streaming platforms tomorrow. Get an exclusive first listen below.

