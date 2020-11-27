Vintage Culture and Fancy Inc Deliver Retro Remix of David Guetta and Sia's "Let's Love"

David Guetta has spent the majority of 2020 refining his electrifying "future rave" sound with MORTEN. In September, he switched gears to release his wildly popular synthwave single with Sia, "Let's Love." Their collaborative effort has now received the remix treatment from Vintage Culture and Fancy Inc.

Vintage Culture and Fancy Inc have embodied some of David Guetta and MORTEN's patented "future rave" sound with their remix of "Let's Love" all while still managing to inject each of their unique styles into the track. Sia's unmistakable voice remains untouched as the Brazilian producers have stripped the original tune of its synthwave feel for something more minimalistic. However, their remix still expertly evokes feelings of nostalgia by utilizing hollow kicks and old school synths.

Listen to Vintage Culture and Fancy Inc's remix of "Let's Love" below.

