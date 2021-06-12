David Solomon Connects with Ryan Tedder for Uplifting Single "Learn To Love Me"

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has embraced electronic music in full force over the past three years, releasing numerous singles and amassing millions of plays in that time. Today he returns alongside OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder for their new collaboration "Learn To Love Me."

Solomon has quickly developed a strong production skill set and "Learn To Love Me" puts his chops on full display. The pop-tinged progressive house track makes use of acoustic guitar riffs and organic percussion, meshing effortlessly with the signature tenor of the Grammy-winning Tedder.

“Ryan is an incredible talent and he’s worked with some of my favorite artists," Solomon said in a statement. "I loved his work on Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso’s ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ and immediately thought of him when I was looking for the voice of ‘Learn To Love Me.'"

Solomon initially launched his musical project under the name D-Sol. Proceeds from his Payback Records imprint are donated directly to frontline healthcare workers. You can learn more about the label here.

