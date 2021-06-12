David Solomon Connects with Ryan Tedder for Uplifting Single "Learn To Love Me"

David Solomon Connects with Ryan Tedder for Uplifting Single "Learn To Love Me"

The pop-tinged progressive house track arrives just in time for summer.
Author:
Publish date:

Richard Parlay Copier/Press

The pop-tinged progressive house track arrives just in time for summer.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has embraced electronic music in full force over the past three years, releasing numerous singles and amassing millions of plays in that time. Today he returns alongside OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder for their new collaboration "Learn To Love Me."

Solomon has quickly developed a strong production skill set and "Learn To Love Me" puts his chops on full display. The pop-tinged progressive house track makes use of acoustic guitar riffs and organic percussion, meshing effortlessly with the signature tenor of the Grammy-winning Tedder.

“Ryan is an incredible talent and he’s worked with some of my favorite artists," Solomon said in a statement. "I loved his work on Sebastian Ingrosso and Alesso’s ‘Calling (Lose My Mind)’ and immediately thought of him when I was looking for the voice of ‘Learn To Love Me.'"

Solomon initially launched his musical project under the name D-Sol. Proceeds from his Payback Records imprint are donated directly to frontline healthcare workers. You can learn more about the label here

FOLLOW DAVID SOLOMON:

Instagram: instagram.com/davidsolomon
Spotify: spoti.fi/2TRaIym

FOLLOW RYAN TEDDER:

Twitter: twitter.com/ryantedder
Instagram: instagram.com/ryantedder
Spotify: spoti.fi/2RRInHO

Related

Audien
MUSIC RELEASES

Audien Signs With Armada Music, Celebrates With New Single "Learn To Love Again"

The upbeat dance-pop release, dedicated to the experience of post-breakup recovery, is Audien's first of 2021.

Martin Garrix and Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (left to right).
MUSIC RELEASES

OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder Dishes on New Martin Garrix Collab During Netherlands Performance

Ryan Tedder said that he and Martin Garrix are "working on some stuff."

Blanke and Dia Frampton
MUSIC RELEASES

Blanke and Dia Frampton Return to Ophelia Records on Heartfelt Single "Spark"

This melodic dubstep smash arrives just in time for festival season.

ryan tedder
FEATURES

Happy Birthday, Ryan Tedder: 10 Best EDM Songs Featuring OneRepublic's Frontman

Celebrate the birthday of the voice behind some of the most iconic songs in electronic dance music.

unnamed (14)
MUSIC RELEASES

TRAILS and JABS Shine on Multi-Genre Single "Learn to Love Me"

TRAILS and JABS are rising names worth remembering.

Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross and Nevve Connect on Heartfelt Single "Wild Ones"

"Wild Ones" is a catchy tune that allows both Jason Ross and Nevve's sounds to thrive.

Afrojack
FEATURES

How Afrojack's New Song With David Guetta Could Revitalize the Lost Art of Progressive Rave Music

"If there's anyone to do this right now and to try to change the scene a little bit, it's us."

DJ D-Sol (David Solomon of Goldman Sachs) Live DJ Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Returns As DJ D-Sol With Hot New House Single "Rescue Me"

All proceeds from DJ D-Sol's Payback Records go to charities that treat, prevent and educate on the issue of addiction and opioid misuse.