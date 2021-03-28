deadmau5 Announces His First Song on New hau5trap Label

Pre-save the track inside, which will be the second release on the new label following Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge's "hiiigh."

In the early days of March, Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge introduced hau5trap to the electronic music world with the release of their single "hiiigh." Now, deadmau5 has announced his first track on his new house-focused imprint. Coming next week is a solo offering from the boss himself, "Nextra."

Across the hau5trap social media pages, a 15-second preview of the new single was shared. Check out the audio clip below, which flaunts a quick dose of the song's steady beat and futuristic keys.

Fans of deadmau5 have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. In just the past three weeks, he previewed an unreleased electro tune—which appears to be a collaboration with Lights—and showed off a preview of "Hypnocurrency," an unreleased track produced with REZZ. He also announced his Miami Halloween Weekend party, Day of the Deadmau5.

"Nextra" is set to arrive on Monday, March 29th, 2021 on deadmau5's newly-founded hau5trap label. You can pre-save the imprint's sophomore release here.

