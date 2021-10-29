deadmau5 Taps Foster the People for Dreamy Indietronica Jam, "hyperlandia": Listen
In a collab no one saw coming, deadmau5 and Foster the People have joined forces for a dreamy track called "hyperlandia."
Arriving by way of deadmau5's mau5trap imprint, the song finds Foster the People frontman Mark Foster crooning over a glacial beat, a downtempo masterstroke with all the bells and whistles of a classic deadmau5 composition. While devoid of the hyperactive electro elements largely associated with his discography, "hyperlandia" is nevertheless signature deadmau5 with its fluttery arpeggios and punchy drum programming.
Foster's airy vocals float beautifully atop deadmau5's production, which fuses elements of vaporwave and indietronica for a song that could soundtrack a psychedelic drive from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.
Check out "hyperlandia" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.
