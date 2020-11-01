deadmau5 Releases Halloween Mix on mau5trap Radio

deadmau5 Releases Halloween Mix on mau5trap Radio

The masked dance music icon featured tracks from Zedd, REZZ, NERO, and more.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce

Just in time to soundtrack our socially distanced celebrations is deadmau5, who has dropped a special Halloween mix. The hourlong collection comes via the 110th episode of his signature "mau5trap radio" program.

For this year's fright, he featured a long list of mau5trap classics both new and old. Considering the staggering amount of talent he's recruited to his roster over the years, deadmau5 surely had no problem coming up with his selections for the show. 

Longtime fans will appreciate the selection of nostalgic tracks such as "Ghosts 'n' Stuff," "Raise Your Weapon," and Zedd's remix of "Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites." deadmau5 also dives into the darkness of REZZ, 13, and BlackGummy. All in all, the mix is a great showcase of the diverse talent that comes out of his signature label and can be enjoyed by fans across a number of genres.

You can listen to deadmau5's Halloween mix below.

