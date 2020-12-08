deadmau5 Celebrates the Life and Career of i_o With mau5trap radio Tribute Mix

The 115th episode of deadmau5's mau5trap radio was dedicated to the career of the late i_o.
i_o

As the electronic music world continues to mourn the loss of i_o, deadmau5 has dedicated the newest episode of his mau5trap radio show to the late electronic music star. Many remember that i_o was one of mau5trap's most exciting artists, releasing a plethora of instant classics on deadmau5's label. In honor of his career and collection of popular tunes, deadmau5 selected 19 of i_o's tracks to deliver an hourlong tribute mix.

The mix is the latest in a string of tributes to the late artist from friends, collaborators, fans, and industry players alike. Many shared fond memories of their time with i_o, clips from some of their favorite sets from him, songs that helped them through tough times, and Insomniac even hosted a legacy stream in his honor late last month. 

You can listen to deadmau5's i_o tribute mix below, courtesy of mau5trap radio.

