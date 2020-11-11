Listen to deadmau5 and Kiesza's Scintillating New Track "Bridged By a Lightwave"

deadmau5 simply couldn't wait any longer to share new his track with Kiesza.

Addressing his horde directly in a tweet posted today, deadmau5 shared that he has dropped "Bridged By a Lightwave" days ahead of its scheduled release date of Friday, November 13th. "horde... afraid we couldn’t wait for friday," he wrote. "bridged by a lightwave w/ [Kiesza] is OUT NOW!"

"Bridged By a Lightwave" is one of deadmau5's best songs in quite some time. The electro house tune is dark and gritty, with a spellbinding edge courtesy of Kiesza's dynamic vocal effort. At a length of nine minutes and 22 seconds, the track ebbs and flows between stentorian synths and fluttering arpeggios, shining a light on the single's nuanced sound design. It creates a beautiful dichotomy between hypnotic and menacing—a contrast that is signature deadmau5. Kiesza's performance is also nothing short of breathtaking.

Kiesza is perhaps best known in the dance music community for her scintillating deep house track "Hideaway," which proved to be a breakthrough global hit for the Canadian singer-songwriter. She also responsible for the powerhouse vocal on "Take Ü There," the debut single from Skrillex and Diplo's collaborative Jack Ü project.

Check out "Bridged By A Lightwave," which arrives by way of deadmau5's mau5trap banner, below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

