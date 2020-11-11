Listen to deadmau5 and Kiesza's Scintillating New Track "Bridged By a Lightwave"

Listen to deadmau5 and Kiesza's Scintillating New Track "Bridged By a Lightwave"

deadmau5 tweeted that he simply couldn't wait until Friday's scheduled release date to share the massive collaboration.
Author:
Publish date:

deadmau5 simply couldn't wait any longer to share new his track with Kiesza.

Addressing his horde directly in a tweet posted today, deadmau5 shared that he has dropped "Bridged By a Lightwave" days ahead of its scheduled release date of Friday, November 13th. "horde... afraid we couldn’t wait for friday," he wrote. "bridged by a lightwave w/ [Kiesza] is OUT NOW!"

"Bridged By a Lightwave" is one of deadmau5's best songs in quite some time. The electro house tune is dark and gritty, with a spellbinding edge courtesy of Kiesza's dynamic vocal effort. At a length of nine minutes and 22 seconds, the track ebbs and flows between stentorian synths and fluttering arpeggios, shining a light on the single's nuanced sound design. It creates a beautiful dichotomy between hypnotic and menacing—a contrast that is signature deadmau5. Kiesza's performance is also nothing short of breathtaking.

Kiesza is perhaps best known in the dance music community for her scintillating deep house track "Hideaway," which proved to be a breakthrough global hit for the Canadian singer-songwriter. She also responsible for the powerhouse vocal on "Take Ü There," the debut single from Skrillex and Diplo's collaborative Jack Ü project. 

Check out "Bridged By A Lightwave," which arrives by way of deadmau5's mau5trap banner, below and find it on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjTM8y

FOLLOW KIESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Kiesza
Twitter: twitter.com/Kiesza
Instagram: instagram.com/kiesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eTkKpd

Related

Kiesza
NEWS

deadmau5 Teases Upcoming Kiesza Track on mau5trap

The famed "Take Ü There" singer is joining the mau5trap family.

nLWZvcPg
MUSIC RELEASES

Latroit Remixes the New deadmau5 Single, Monophobia

House of Latroit Radio 007 premieres Latroits remix of a deadmau5 classic.

Deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] deadmau5 Drops New Single with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's The Neptunes, "Pomegranate"

"Pomegranate" arrived on deadmau5's mau5trap imprint today.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5' we are friends vol. 009 is Finally Here

It includes new music from deadmau5, Bentley Dean, C.H.A.Y., Ghost Dance, Monstergetdown, Mr. Bill and more.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 to Launch mau5trap.tv Streaming Platform with Exclusive Set from TESTPILOT Alias

deadmau5's dark techno alias is emerging from the shadows to launch the platform.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Releases Exclusive day of the deadmau5 Mix on Apple Music

The mix was released hours before his day of the deadmau5 event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Jay Robinson
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Jay Robinson Enlists Award-Winning Actor/DJ Idris Elba for Massive Single “Know Yourself”

The two multi-talents couldn’t have connected better on this track.

Deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Mr. Bill Deliver Music Video for 2018 Collab "10.8."

Last year's deadmau5 and Mr. Bill collaboration got a video.