deadmau5 and Kiesza Tap Tommy Trash for Enchanting Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave"

Last month, deadmau5 and Kiesza shared their glowing collaboration "Bridged By a Lightwave" followed by an incredible live music video. In the midst of the single's surging popularity, the pair recently announced that renowned house producer Tommy Trash would be providing an official rework of their tune. Today, he's delivered his remix via mau5trap.

Tommy Trash's remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" is downright enchanting. It feels like a natural progression for the song, shrewdly using the bones of the original to reimagine the track while fully embracing his own sound. Kiesza's haunting voice remains completely untouched, as the Australian dance music vet has stripped back the fluttery elements for sporadic synth trills and a pounding bassline. Tommy Trash's skills as a beatmaker are indisputable, and this remix only reinforces that notion.

Listen to Tommy Trash's remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" below.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjTM8y

FOLLOW KIESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Kiesza

Twitter: twitter.com/Kiesza

Instagram: instagram.com/kiesza

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eTkKpd

FOLLOW TOMMY TRASH:

Facebook: facebook.com/DJTommyTrash

Twitter: twitter.com/djtommytrash

Instagram: instagram.com/djtommytrash

Spotify: spoti.fi/376uhXN