deadmau5 and Kiesza Tap Tommy Trash for Enchanting Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave"
Last month, deadmau5 and Kiesza shared their glowing collaboration "Bridged By a Lightwave" followed by an incredible live music video. In the midst of the single's surging popularity, the pair recently announced that renowned house producer Tommy Trash would be providing an official rework of their tune. Today, he's delivered his remix via mau5trap.
Tommy Trash's remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" is downright enchanting. It feels like a natural progression for the song, shrewdly using the bones of the original to reimagine the track while fully embracing his own sound. Kiesza's haunting voice remains completely untouched, as the Australian dance music vet has stripped back the fluttery elements for sporadic synth trills and a pounding bassline. Tommy Trash's skills as a beatmaker are indisputable, and this remix only reinforces that notion.
Listen to Tommy Trash's remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" below.
FOLLOW DEADMAU5:
Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjTM8y
FOLLOW KIESZA:
Facebook: facebook.com/Kiesza
Twitter: twitter.com/Kiesza
Instagram: instagram.com/kiesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eTkKpd
FOLLOW TOMMY TRASH:
Facebook: facebook.com/DJTommyTrash
Twitter: twitter.com/djtommytrash
Instagram: instagram.com/djtommytrash
Spotify: spoti.fi/376uhXN