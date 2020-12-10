deadmau5 Previews Spellbinding Tommy Trash Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" Out Tomorrow

deadmau5 Previews Spellbinding Tommy Trash Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" Out Tomorrow

The pair has reconnected after Tommy Trash's storied 2012 remix of deadmau5's "The Veldt."
Author:
Publish date:

Tommy Trash

deadmau5 has called on an old friend and collaborator to rework his latest single, recruiting Tommy Trash for a massive remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave."

Responsible for one of the most popular festival tracks of the 21st century, the Sebastian Ingrosso collab "Reload," Tommy Trash is a dance music vet who represents an ideal choice to remix deadmau5's single. With its electro house undercurrents and haunting vocals from Kiesza, "Bridged By a Lightwave" offers a skeleton with which Trash could naturally produce around. He spent the early 2010s producing some of the most electrifying dance music around, so a revisit to the dark, menacing sonic flair of mau5trap is a natural fit.

Check out a preview of Tommy Trash's upcoming remix below. You can pre-save the track, which officially drops tomorrow, December 11th, here.

Longtime fans of deadmau5 will remember Tommy Trash's soaring remix of the electronic music star's fabled track "The Veldt" from 2012. The remix went on to become a staple of deadmau5's live sets and one of the most popular songs on the festival circuit, back when it was dominated by progressive and big room house.

You can dive back into the timeless remix below.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjTM8y

FOLLOW KIESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Kiesza
Twitter: twitter.com/Kiesza
Instagram: instagram.com/kiesza
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eTkKpd

Related

deadmau5 kiesza
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to deadmau5 and Kiesza's Scintillating New Track "Bridged By a Lightwave"

deadmau5 tweeted that he simply couldn't wait until Friday's scheduled release date to share the massive collaboration.

deadmau5 kiesza
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Kiesza Release Live Music Video for "Bridged By a Lightwave"

The new video reminds us of the power of electronic music in a live setting.

Kiesza
NEWS

deadmau5 Teases Upcoming Kiesza Track on mau5trap

The famed "Take Ü There" singer is joining the mau5trap family.

nLWZvcPg
MUSIC RELEASES

Latroit Remixes the New deadmau5 Single, Monophobia

House of Latroit Radio 007 premieres Latroits remix of a deadmau5 classic.

i_o
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Celebrates the Life and Career of i_o With mau5trap radio Tribute Mix

The 115th episode of deadmau5's mau5trap radio was dedicated to the career of the late i_o.

Spencer Brown
MUSIC RELEASES

Spencer Brown Delivers Remix of "fn pig (ov)" from deadmau5' Forthcoming Remix Album

Spencer Brown absolutely smashed this remix.

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 to Launch mau5trap.tv Streaming Platform with Exclusive Set from TESTPILOT Alias

deadmau5's dark techno alias is emerging from the shadows to launch the platform.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Releases Exclusive day of the deadmau5 Mix on Apple Music

The mix was released hours before his day of the deadmau5 event at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.