deadmau5 Previews Spellbinding Tommy Trash Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" Out Tomorrow

deadmau5 has called on an old friend and collaborator to rework his latest single, recruiting Tommy Trash for a massive remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave."

Responsible for one of the most popular festival tracks of the 21st century, the Sebastian Ingrosso collab "Reload," Tommy Trash is a dance music vet who represents an ideal choice to remix deadmau5's single. With its electro house undercurrents and haunting vocals from Kiesza, "Bridged By a Lightwave" offers a skeleton with which Trash could naturally produce around. He spent the early 2010s producing some of the most electrifying dance music around, so a revisit to the dark, menacing sonic flair of mau5trap is a natural fit.

Check out a preview of Tommy Trash's upcoming remix below. You can pre-save the track, which officially drops tomorrow, December 11th, here.

Longtime fans of deadmau5 will remember Tommy Trash's soaring remix of the electronic music star's fabled track "The Veldt" from 2012. The remix went on to become a staple of deadmau5's live sets and one of the most popular songs on the festival circuit, back when it was dominated by progressive and big room house.

You can dive back into the timeless remix below.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjTM8y

FOLLOW KIESZA:

Facebook: facebook.com/Kiesza

Twitter: twitter.com/Kiesza

Instagram: instagram.com/kiesza

Spotify: spoti.fi/3eTkKpd