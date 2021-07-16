deadmau5 and Lights Reunite for Anthemic Single "When The Summer Dies": Listen

deadmau5 is crowdsourcing footage for the music video and offering free lifetime passes to all deadmau5 events in return.

World-renowned electronic music producer deadmau5 has teamed up with Lights for an anthemic single called "When The Summer Dies," out now via mau5trap.

When deadmau5 and Lights first teamed up back in 2018 to release the midtempo track "Drama Free," it was something of a perfect pairing. Longtime friends and collaborators, the two have since performed on numerous occasions, such as at the 2019 editions of Ultra Music Festival and Creamfields. Today, they have reunited to release an electro single reminiscent of some of deadmau5's earlier music.

"When The Summer Dies" showcases Lights' signature pop-punk sensibilities, infused with a playful production from deadmau5. Check out the track below and find it on streaming platforms here.

As the world's clubs and festivals continue to reopen, fans can find deadmau5 on tour this summer in support of "When The Summer Dies" and other recent tracks, such as "Hypnocurrency" (with REZZ) and "Channel 43" (with Wolfgang Gartner).

He'll kick off the tour tonight in St. Louis for the grand opening of The Factory, marking his first appearance in the city in over a decade. You can find the full list of tour dates can below.

deadmau5 2021 Tour Dates:

July 16: The Factory - St. Louis, MO

July 22: The Pavillion at Pan Am - Indianapolis, IN

July 23: Crofoot Festival Campgrounds - Pontiac, MI

July 24: The Dome - Atlanta, GA

Sept 5: Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

Oct 28-30: TBD - day of the deadmau5 -- Miami, FL

Nov 4: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Nov 5: Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Artwork for deadmau5 and Lights' new song "When The Summer Dies." Lights

