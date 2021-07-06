deadmau5 and Lights Announce New Collab "When The Summer Dies": Listen to a Preview

deadmau5 and Lights have reunited for a new collab, which will soon arrive on the former's beloved mau5trap imprint.

The two first teamed up in 2018, when they dropped the trippy midtempo track "Drama Free." Longtime friends and collaborators, they also famously performed together at the 2019 editions of Ultra Music Festival and Creamfields.

deadmau5 and Lights have now joined forces for a new tune called "When The Summer Dies," sharing a preview and announcing a release date. The clip is short, but fans can safely look forward to what sounds like a signature deadmau5 electro song à la "Sofi Needs a Ladder."

deadmau5 first played "When The Summer Dies" during a March 2021 Twitch stream before debuting it live at his momentous Las Vegas show in May and again in June in Arizona. There are a number of "When The Summer Dies" rips floating online, but we've decided not to share one out of respect for the artists and label.

You can check out a preview below and pre-save the track here ahead of its official release on July 16th.

