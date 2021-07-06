deadmau5 and Lights Announce New Collab "When The Summer Dies": Listen to a Preview

deadmau5 and Lights Announce New Collab "When The Summer Dies": Listen to a Preview

The track will arrive via deadmau5's beloved mau5trap imprint.
Author:
Publish date:

Leah Sems

The track will arrive via deadmau5's beloved mau5trap imprint.

deadmau5 and Lights have reunited for a new collab, which will soon arrive on the former's beloved mau5trap imprint.

The two first teamed up in 2018, when they dropped the trippy midtempo track "Drama Free." Longtime friends and collaborators, they also famously performed together at the 2019 editions of Ultra Music Festival and Creamfields. 

deadmau5 and Lights have now joined forces for a new tune called "When The Summer Dies," sharing a preview and announcing a release date. The clip is short, but fans can safely look forward to what sounds like a signature deadmau5 electro song à la "Sofi Needs a Ladder."

deadmau5 first played "When The Summer Dies" during a March 2021 Twitch stream before debuting it live at his momentous Las Vegas show in May and again in June in Arizona. There are a number of "When The Summer Dies" rips floating online, but we've decided not to share one out of respect for the artists and label.

You can check out a preview below and pre-save the track here ahead of its official release on July 16th.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

FOLLOW LIGHTS:

Facebook: facebook.com/lights
Twitter: twitter.com/lights
Instagram: instagram.com/lights
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Yf1k7r

Related

Deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] deadmau5 Drops New Single with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's The Neptunes, "Pomegranate"

"Pomegranate" arrived on deadmau5's mau5trap imprint today.

tommy trash
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Previews Spellbinding Tommy Trash Remix of "Bridged By a Lightwave" Out Tomorrow

The pair has reconnected after Tommy Trash's storied 2012 remix of deadmau5's "The Veldt."

deadmau5 kiesza
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to deadmau5 and Kiesza's Scintillating New Track "Bridged By a Lightwave"

deadmau5 tweeted that he simply couldn't wait until Friday's scheduled release date to share the massive collaboration.

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 Shares Preview of Massive Unreleased Electro Track

It sounds an awful lot like Lights on the vocals.

rezz deadmau5
NEWS

REZZ Shares Preview of Upcoming Collaboration With deadmau5: Listen

Space Mom posted a preview of the massive midtempo track on Twitter.

rezz deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

Listen to Previews of deadmau5 and REZZ's First-Ever Collab via Trippy New NFT Collection

The audiovisual "Hypnocurrency" NFT drop contains snippets of deadmau5 and REZZ's upcoming song of the same name.

i_o
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Celebrates the Life and Career of i_o With mau5trap radio Tribute Mix

The 115th episode of deadmau5's mau5trap radio was dedicated to the career of the late i_o.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to deadmau5's First hau5trap Release, "Nextra"

deadmau5's first single on his new record label is a vintage, spine-chilling deep house cut.