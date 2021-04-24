Here's an Album of Ambient Lullaby Versions of deadmau5's Biggest Hits

From the rave to the nursery.

Because deadmau5 is obviously for the children, an album of lullaby versions of his biggest hits has been unearthed by fans.

While Reddit is often a terrifying black hole of dystopian conspiracy theories and clandestine political hacks, the platform is a great place to discover new music. Ergo, r/deadmau5 was abuzz earlier this week with an album of ambient deadmau5 lullabies released way back in 2013.

The album, released by a group hilariously named Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, features soothing cradlesongs that were transformed from deadmau5's biggest electronic anthems. Yes, rave parents can now put their babies down to twinkly renditions of "Strobe," "Ghosts N Stuff," "Raise Your Weapon," and many more.

Check out the Lullaby Versions of Deadmau5 album below.

According to a recent study, EDM is the most popular genre of music to listen to late at night before sleeping. However, since the study also noted that the genre is the worst genre to listen to before bed, maybe these lullabies will alter course.

You can check out the Reddit thread below.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp