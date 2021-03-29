Listen to deadmau5's First hau5trap Release, "Nextra"
It's always a good day when deadmau5 shares new music.
Today fans were treated to a new track called "Nextra," which arrived by way of deadmau5's new hau5trap imprint. His first release on the label, the single is a vintage, spine-chilling deep house cut. With a rolling four-on-the-floor house rhythm and quirky plucks, it's reminiscent of his earlier work, à la 2010's 4×4=12 album.
Known for his penchant for challenging genre standards, deadmau5 does just that in the song's break with a music unique production method. Here, he produces his typically spacey synths, but delays them in a warped cadence, making for a subtle yet forward-thinking technique that drives "Nextra" home.
You can listen to "Nextra" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.
