Listen to deadmau5's First hau5trap Release, "Nextra"

deadmau5's first single on his new record label is a vintage, spine-chilling deep house cut.

It's always a good day when deadmau5 shares new music.

Today fans were treated to a new track called "Nextra," which arrived by way of deadmau5's new hau5trap imprint. His first release on the label, the single is a vintage, spine-chilling deep house cut. With a rolling four-on-the-floor house rhythm and quirky plucks, it's reminiscent of his earlier work, à la 2010's 4×4=12 album.

Known for his penchant for challenging genre standards, deadmau5 does just that in the song's break with a music unique production method. Here, he produces his typically spacey synths, but delays them in a warped cadence, making for a subtle yet forward-thinking technique that drives "Nextra" home.

You can listen to "Nextra" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

FOLLOW HAU5TRAP:

Facebook: facebook.com/hau5trap

Twitter: twitter.com/hau5trap

Instagram: instagram.com/hau5trap