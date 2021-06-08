Official deadmau5 Protégé Lamorn Makes  mau5trap Debut With "Physical Layer"

A masterful storyteller and innovative producer, Lamorn has made his official mau5trap debut with his new single "Physical Layer."

The relationship between Lamorn, the mau5trap family, and label head deadmau5 has been brewing since August 2020. Now finally making his highly anticipated mau5trap debut, the 18-year-old Lamorn has been declared as deadmau5's official musical protégé.

"I came across Lamorn on a mau5trap Monday's stream. His song 'Physical Layer' was so strong I had to ask him to send his session files to make sure it was him," deadmau5 said in a statement. "Since then he’s remixed my song with Kiesza 'Bridged By A Lightwave.' Excited to welcome him to the mau5trap family and looking forward to much more from him in the near future."

An enchanting amalgamation of alt-rock and groovy electro house, "Physical Layer" showcases Lamorn's incredible grasp of nuanced sound design, which boasts dynamic percussion, jaunty synths, and intoxicating vocal chops.

You can listen to "Physical Layer" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

Seven20 (deadmau5's management firm) has signed Lamorn as a management client, setting him up for immense success. Lamorn celebrated the release of his new single by opening for deadmau5 as direct support this past Friday at Phoenix's Rawhide Western Town & Event Centre, marking the first live performance for the young gun.

Already donning official remixes for the likes of Judah & The Lion as well as SHAED and Two Feet, Lamorn is just getting started. The future is looking bright.

FOLLOW LAMORN:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lamorn.music

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamorn_music

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamorn_music/

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/34Zes3q