deadmau5 and Skylar Grey Reunite for "Resident Evil" Soundtrack With New Single, "My Heart Has Teeth"

deadmau5 and Skylar Grey Reunite for "Resident Evil" Soundtrack With New Single, "My Heart Has Teeth"

"My Heart Has Teeth" is a gritty, downtempo ride with a haunting atmosphere befit for the beloved horror franchise.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

After teasing their latest collaboration last week, deadmau5 and Skylar Grey's contribution to Netflix's Resident Evil soundtrack has finally arrived.

"My Heart Has Teeth" expertly captures the haunting ethos of the beloved horror franchise. By making use of JUNO and Jupiter synths, deadmau5 is able to capture an ethereal, downtempo sound that's far different than the pulsing electro sound we've come to expect. Grey's mesmerizing vocals and lyrics are yet another enchanting layer to the captivating song.

The reunion of deadmau5 and Grey follows 2016's "Beneath With Me," a fan-favorite collab with Kaskade. This isn't the only homecoming featured on the soundtrack, however, as deadmau5 previously worked with Grégory Reveret on his orchestral LP, Where's The Drop?

Take a listen to "My Heart Has Teeth" below and find the Resident Evil soundtrack on streaming platforms here.

This isn't the only reunion featured on the soundtrack, however, as deadmau5 previously worked with Grégory Reveret on his orechestral LP Where's The Drop?

Listen to "My Heart Has Teeth," as well as the entirety of the Resident Evil soundtrack, on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/2TebC8c

