deadmau5 and The Neptunes sent nu-disco shockwaves across the industry when they dropped their striking hit single "Pomegranate."

As the weeks went on, they passed the production torch over to French Original and Ninajirachi, who each delivered one-of-a-kind official remixes. To close out the "Pomegranate" chapter of deadmau5's forthcoming LP, we've received the third and final remix by none other than the three-deck wizard himself, Carl Cox.

The melding of four iconic producers onto one track was bound to be gold, and they proved not to disappoint. Cox delivers over six minutes of heart-thumping tech house flavors expertly crafted to support Pharrell's iconic vocal stylings. He brings the track straight to the darkest of dance floors, dialing up the BPM and adding in a hard-hitting bassline that makes it nearly impossible not to move.

You can stream the remix below.

