Jay Robinson Delivers a Heavy Dose of Acid House on Monster "Pomegranate" Remix for deadmau5 and The Neptunes

"Pomegranate" is the gift that keeps giving, with Jay Robinson next to join the impressive lineup of artists chosen to remix the hit from deadmau5 and The Neptunes . Praised as your favorite DJ's favorite producer, Robinson flips the original on its head, delivering a heavy dose of acid bass that stands out from its peers.

The remix diverts the attention away from Pharrell's vocals to focus more on the beat work. The result is a hypnotic production that is bound to light up club floors around the world once they reopen. The steady house four-on-the-floor pace paired with the short vocal chops keep things interesting and energizing. It's no wonder it was chosen to top deadmau5's Spotify x Peloton Power Hour playlist takeover, because it definitely sets the tone to climb a mountain.

This isn't the first time deadmau5 has entrusted Robinson to deliver a bass-heavy rendition for one of his songs. Last year he was commissioned to supply his unique sound for the label head's single "COASTED," which was received with wide praise. He's become a household name over the past few years, dropping singles with Idris Elba and joining the massive cubeV3 tour.

You can stream and download Robinson's "Pomegranate" across all platforms here.

