deadmau5 and The Neptunes Share Trippy Official Music Video for "Pomegranate"

Peek into the kaleidoscopic minds of deadmau5 and The Neptunes.
mau5 fans, rejoice, because deadmau5 and The Neptunes have revealed the official music video for their collaborative hit "Pomegranate." Serendipitously dropped seemingly out of the blue, the video is a breakneck ride through the kaleidoscopic minds of some of the most gifted artists in contemporary music.

The trio of artists thrust the funky, disco-inspired tune into the backdrop of a polychromatic animated fantasy world, making for a trippy audiovisual journey. The visuals look like a marriage between Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Wreck-It Ralph, as deadmau5 races through iridescent, intricately designed forests in his custom whips that mutate into ladybugs, spaceships, and Transformers-like vehicles.

You can check out the video below and stay tuned for more from deadmau5, who recently revealed that he has a forthcoming album on the way.

