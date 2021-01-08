deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner Release Electrifying Collaboration, "Channel 43"

It's been over seven years since deadmau5 and electro king Wolfgang Gartner collaborated on a track. 2010 saw their first work together, "Animal Rights," released on deadmau5's 4x4=12 LP, followed by the popular "Channel 42" on >album title goes here<.

Now, the dance music vets have paired up once again in 2021 for the release of the natural follow-up, "Channel 43." mau5 and Gartner shared a preview of the track last week, building an incredible level of anticipation, and now the single has officially been released.

As with all of their collaborations, deadmau5 and Gartner manage to capture the perfect blend of electro house and progressive elements to create a one-of-a-kind sound. "Channel 43" opens with epic synth chords filtering up in classic deadmau5 fashion, before giving way to a groovy, electro-tinged drop.

Though it's been seven years since the duo last worked together, "Channel 43" is evidence of both producers' ability to keep things upfront with their sound. The release sounds as fresh as ever, and is hopefully a good preview of what's to come from each of the artists in 2021.

deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner's "Channel 43" is out now and can be streamed here.

