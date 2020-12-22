deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner Announce First Collaboration in Eight Years, "Channel 43"

Coming soon to the airwaves is "Channel 43," the first new collaboration from deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner in almost a decade. Immediately made clear to fans from its title, the new song is a sequel to their 2012 hit "Channel 42," which appeared on deadmau5's > album title goes here <.

A short teaser video was shared on the mau5trap Twitter account, announcing the new song to the world. While you can only hear 15 seconds of music, considering each of their resumes and history working together, it's easy to see that the duo is onto something special once again.

Also revealed in the tweet is the fact that Gartner will be joining the mau5 at his Insomniac-hosted drive-in show in San Bernardino, California on January 3rd. Tickets are currently still available but fans have been warned that supplies are running low.

A few days ago, Gartner shared a teaser video similar to the announcement featuring a TV with no signal that briefly flashes a picture of a mau5head. While subtle, no one missed the subliminal message, and waves of excitement about the return of the longtime collaborators naturally began.

It's unclear when "Channel 43" will be released, but many fans have mentioned January 7th as the release date. However, this cannot be confirmed at the time of this article's publishing. In the meantime, you can pre-save the duo's upcoming single here.

