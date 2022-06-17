deadmau5 Returns with Stunning Progressive House Single, "XYZ"

With the release of his latest single, one of the most influential artists in electronic music remains red hot in 2022.

Just days after announcing his groundbreaking digital banking partnership with Zytara, deadmau5 has released "XYZ" via his mau5trap imprint.

Clocking in at just over nine minutes, "XYZ" is progressive house heaven. Powered by unrelenting, pounding percussion, the track finds deadmau5 masterfully incorporating haunting synths to cultivate an eerie yet inviting journey across an immaculate arrangement. It draws upon the nostalgia of his older music, but feels refreshing all at once.

"XYZ" is the first single to be released from mau5trap's forthcoming compilation, we are friends XI, which currently has no release date. Fans should remain excited, however, as deadmau5's upcoming "We Are Friends" tour featuring NERO, Kasablanca, and Lamorn is set to launch July 15th in Philadelphia. Find tickets here.

Take a listen to "XYZ" below and stream the single here.

