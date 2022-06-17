Skip to main content
deadmau5 Returns with Stunning Progressive House Single, "XYZ"

deadmau5 Returns with Stunning Progressive House Single, "XYZ"

Clocking in at just over nine minutes, the rumbling "XYZ" is the first single from mau5trap's forthcoming "we are friends XI" compilation.

Jarett Lopez/EDM.com

Clocking in at just over nine minutes, the rumbling "XYZ" is the first single from mau5trap's forthcoming "we are friends XI" compilation.

With the release of his latest single, one of the most influential artists in electronic music remains red hot in 2022.

Just days after announcing his groundbreaking digital banking partnership with Zytara, deadmau5 has released "XYZ" via his mau5trap imprint.

Clocking in at just over nine minutes, "XYZ" is progressive house heaven. Powered by unrelenting, pounding percussion, the track finds deadmau5 masterfully incorporating haunting synths to cultivate an eerie yet inviting journey across an immaculate arrangement. It draws upon the nostalgia of his older music, but feels refreshing all at once.

"XYZ" is the first single to be released from mau5trap's forthcoming compilation, we are friends XI, which currently has no release date. Fans should remain excited, however, as deadmau5's upcoming "We Are Friends" tour featuring NERO, Kasablanca, and Lamorn is set to launch July 15th in Philadelphia. Find tickets here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Returns with Stunning Progressive House Single, "XYZ"

Clocking in at just over nine minutes, the rumbling "XYZ" is the first single from mau5trap's forthcoming "we are friends XI" compilation.

By Niko Sani11 seconds ago
CloZee Tomas Morgan
EVENTS

An Insider’s Guide to Sacred Acre Festival 2022

With Sacred Acre approaching, we compiled everything you need to know for a memorable festival experience.

By EDM.com Staff12 minutes ago
drake
MUSIC RELEASES

Drake's Surprise Album, "Honestly, Nevermind," Includes Music Produced By Black Coffee and GORDO: Listen

At midnight, Drizzy dropped his seventh studio album—and his most dance music-focused record yet.

By Cameron Sunkel10 hours ago

Take a listen to "XYZ" below and stream the single here.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/2TebC8c

Related

No Mana
MUSIC RELEASES

No Mana Ushers In the Return of Electro House With "Electromag" Compilation

The mau5trap compilation features singles from Tommy Trash, EDDIE, Wolfgang Gartner, and more.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Releases Highly Anticipated Single "SATRN"

This single comes after the release of his here's the drop! remix package.

deadmau5 & Lights Leah Sems
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Lights Reunite for Anthemic Single "When The Summer Dies": Listen

deadmau5 is crowdsourcing footage for the music video and offering free lifetime passes to all deadmau5 events in return.

Bentley Dean Club Photo
MUSIC RELEASES

Bentley Dean Lands on Second Consecutive mau5trap Compilation with "Coagulation"

His original track 'Coagulation' is set to come out on We Are Friends Vol. 8. via mau5trap.

nLWZvcPg
MUSIC RELEASES

Latroit Remixes the New deadmau5 Single, Monophobia

House of Latroit Radio 007 premieres Latroits remix of a deadmau5 classic.

HNTR
MUSIC RELEASES

HNTR Debuts on deadmau5's Mau5trap With "Shadows in the Dark"

A perfect shade of sinister and mischievous, the aptly named “Shadows in the Dark” belongs in an underground warehouse dancefloor.

deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Taps Foster the People for Dreamy Indietronica Jam, "hyperlandia": Listen

The hypnotic "hyperlandia" arrives via deadmau5's mau5trap imprint.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Releases Highly Anticipated Remix Package, here's the drop!

This follow up to where's the drop? didn't disappoint.