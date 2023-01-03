Listen to deadmau5 and YTCracker's Hacktivist Anthem, "Antisec"

deadmau5 has joined forces with YTCracker for "Antisec," a gritty hip-hop and electronic hybrid out now via the former's mau5trap label.

YTCracker is a popular nerdcore rapper and former hacktivist (a portmanteau of "hack" and "activist") with ties to the notorious hacker group Anonymous. The new track's title derives from the AntiSec Movement, a cyberspace group opposed to the computer security industry.

At the track's onset, YTCracker kicks the door down and marks his territory: "I'm the de facto leader of a movement / Screaming 'hack the planet' back in '99 / hacktivism in its prime." From there, his brazen bars run roughshod through a canvas of deadmau5's heavy-hitting bass and spacey arpeggios.

"Antisec" will appear on mau5trap's upcoming compilation, We Are Friends Vol. 11, which is due out on Friday, January 6th. The record will also feature tracks by Kasablanca, Lamorn and LUPA, among others.

You can listen to "Antisec" below and find the track on streaming platforms here.

