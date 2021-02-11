Deathpact Calls on Claude VonStroke for Remix of Never-Heard-Before ID

Deathpact Calls on Claude VonStroke for Remix of Never-Heard-Before ID

In an unprecedented move, this roll-out leads with remixes dropping before the original Deathpact singles.
Author:
Publish date:

Deathpact is paving their own way in the industry. In a truly unprecedented move, the mysterious masked maven is dropping a slew of remixes of never-heard-before Deathpact IDs prior to the release of the originals. REAPER delivered the first official "ID" remix just yesterday, and the next to take on the feat is none other than Dirtybird head honcho, Claude VonStroke

The remix for the undisclosed ID is dark and hypnotic, keeping on-brand for Deathpact releases. VonStroke incorporates a robotic element into the production, filling it with sporadic breaks and vocoded vocal chops. It has a downtempo beat that slowly builds to fully engulf the listener into a mesmeric trance. 

Fans have a lot to look forward to from Deathpact. Over the course of the next few months, he will be unleashing original music through an immersive campaign that will span both the digital and physical realm. In a press release attached to the new remixes, they describe the upcoming project as "rooted in the concept of duality, division, and regeneration." While we don't have much information as to what's to come, we do know there will be interactive puzzles and treasure hunts involved. 

You can stream Deathpact - "ID" (Claude VonStroke Remix) across all platforms here

FOLLOW DEATHPACT:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deathpact
Twitter: twitter.com/deathpact
Instagram: instagram.com/deathpact
Spotify: spoti.fi/30C9Q1Z

FOLLOW CLAUDE VONSTROKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/Claude.VonStroke
Instagram: instagram.com/vonstroke
Twitter: twitter.com/vonstroke
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2YLMy82

Related

Claude VonStroke - Photo by Shauna Regan
MUSIC RELEASES

Claude VonStroke and Catz 'n Dogz Drop Eclectic New EP "RAGGADAGGA"

One track for the party and one track for the after-party.

Claude VonStroke Marc Houle
MUSIC RELEASES

Claude VonStroke and Marc Houle Unite for New Single "Fly Guy" After 25 Years of Friendship

A new collaboration between old friends.

Claude-VonStroke
MUSIC RELEASES

Claude VonStroke Releases Experimental 4th Studio Album, Freaks & Beaks

Claude VonStroke is throwing it back to the early days of Dirtybird with his latest album.

Deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Deathpact Delivers Sinister New Single, "Formality"

Deathpact follows up last month's EP with a Rezz-reminiscent soundscape.

Claude-VonStroke
MUSIC RELEASES

Claude VonStroke Releases New Single, "My Love Check"

The dancefloor vibe is taken off Carl Craig’s Detroit Love Vol. II.

Claude-VonStroke
MUSIC RELEASES

Claude VonStroke and Zombie Disco Squad Release "Comments" Featuring KE

Another hit from the Dirtybird don.

Deathpact
MUSIC RELEASES

Deathpact Uploads Debut Performance at Shambhala to SoundCloud

Who is Deathpact?

download
NEWS

Claude VonStroke Announces Live In Detroit Album

Claude VonStroke will be releasing the first ever live mix album through Dirtybird.