Deathpact Calls on Claude VonStroke for Remix of Never-Heard-Before ID

Deathpact is paving their own way in the industry. In a truly unprecedented move, the mysterious masked maven is dropping a slew of remixes of never-heard-before Deathpact IDs prior to the release of the originals. REAPER delivered the first official "ID" remix just yesterday, and the next to take on the feat is none other than Dirtybird head honcho, Claude VonStroke.

The remix for the undisclosed ID is dark and hypnotic, keeping on-brand for Deathpact releases. VonStroke incorporates a robotic element into the production, filling it with sporadic breaks and vocoded vocal chops. It has a downtempo beat that slowly builds to fully engulf the listener into a mesmeric trance.

Fans have a lot to look forward to from Deathpact. Over the course of the next few months, he will be unleashing original music through an immersive campaign that will span both the digital and physical realm. In a press release attached to the new remixes, they describe the upcoming project as "rooted in the concept of duality, division, and regeneration." While we don't have much information as to what's to come, we do know there will be interactive puzzles and treasure hunts involved.

You can stream Deathpact - "ID" (Claude VonStroke Remix) across all platforms here.

