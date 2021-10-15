October 15, 2021
Defunk Channels Old-School Dubstep With Mind-Bending Banger, "Chase The Vibe"

Sarah Koury

Publish date:

Defunk Channels Old-School Dubstep With Mind-Bending Banger, "Chase The Vibe"

"I really wanted to make a throwback track to honor that classic sound."
Author:

Remember when Flux Pavilion's anthemic "I Can't Stop" blasted through your speakers on repeat a decade ago? Same. And even though he has since moved on from dubstep, his contributions to the scene remain indelible.

Reminiscing on the 2010s, an influential era for dubstep, Canadian electronic music producer Defunk decided to commemorate the genre's formative sounds by tapping into the essence of those iconic anthems released 10 years ago.

"I first was introduced to electronic music in the age of Flux Pavilion, Doctor P, Skrillex, et cetera. That time was full of sawtooth sounds and wobbles, and I really wanted to make a throwback track to honor that classic sound," Defunk told EDM.com. "'Chase the Vibe' is that throwback track, trying to 'chase the vibe' those songs in the early days gave me."

Out now by way of Westwood Recordings, "Chase The Vibe" begins with funky guitar riffs and soulful vocal samples. The track quickly picks up speed as the kick drums progress, ultimately launching listeners into an intergalactic, mind-bending drop with a marginal resemblance to Rusko's 2010 generational dubstep anthem "Woo Boost."

Recommended Articles

[2021]_[DEFUNK PRESS 2] _[©Sarah Koury]
MUSIC RELEASES

Defunk Channels Old-School Dubstep With Mind-Bending Banger, "Chase The Vibe"

"I really wanted to make a throwback track to honor that classic sound."

15 seconds ago
Robyn
Lifestyle

Watch the Boston Red Sox Rage to Robyn and Tiësto After Playoff Win

"Bonkers," Robyn tweeted in reaction to the viral video.

1 minute ago
amnesia ibiza
EVENTS

Short But Sweet: Amnesia Ibiza Announces Back-to-Back Opening and Closing Parties

The Blessed Madonna, Skream, Jamie Jones, Deborah De Luca, and many more will give the iconic Ibiza nightclub a proper sendoff after a turbulent year.

22 hours ago

Merging innovative, wonky sound design with the familiar, "Chase The Vibe" is a buoyant banger. Check out the new single below.

Over the years, Defunk has made a distinct name for himself in the electronic music space with his signature blend of funk, soul and, of course, filthy bass music. His latest offering provides fans with a glimpse of his forthcoming DIMENSIONS EP.

Until then, you can stream "Chase The Vibe" across platforms here.

FOLLOW DEFUNK:

Facebook: facebook.com/DefunkOfficialMusic
Twitter: twitter.com/Defunk_Official
Instagram: instagram.com/defunkofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3e7tBVS

Related

A press photo of Colorado DJ/producer GRiZ (real name Grant Richard Kwiecinski).
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Returns With His First Release of 2021, the Groovy Dubstep Banger "Vibe Check"

This groovy new bass track is a vibe.

Tisoki Press Banner
MUSIC RELEASES

Tisoki Pays Homage to Old School Dubstep on New Single "Hold On Me"

"Hold On Me" is the second single from Tisoki's debut album.

GRiZ
MUSIC RELEASES

GRiZ Drops Kaleidoscopic Dubstep Single, "Tie-Dye Sky"

"This track is like staring up at the sky and watching it explode into a kaleidoscope of colors.”

The Funk Hunters
MUSIC RELEASES

The Funk Hunters Join Forces With Defunk and Akylla for Fiery Single, "Warn Ya"

A massive midtempo tune that blends Defunk's signature funky baselines with the masterful soundscapes of The Funk Hunters.

AFK DOCTOR P
MUSIC RELEASES

AFK Teams Up With Doctor P on Dubstep Banger "Destroyed"

The collaborative track was released on FuntCase's DPMO imprint.

Monstercat - Compound 2021 (Art)
MUSIC RELEASES

Monstercat Teams Up With Westwood Recordings for Celebratory 8-Track Compilation

The expansive compilation celebrates the return of Monstercat's annual Vancouver-based Compound event.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

LSDREAM
MUSIC RELEASES

LSDREAM Revisits Futuristic Dubstep Sound on New Collaboration With Taylr Renee, “FOLLOW THE VIBE”

It's the producer's return to dubstep following the roll out of his new ambient side project, LIGHTCODE.