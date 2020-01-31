Bensley Remixes Delta Heavy's "Collide" ft. Rae Hall

Delta Heavy (comprised of Ben Hall and Simon James) released their second album, Only In Dreams, back in March 2019. The 11-track EP was well received and the duo have since been touring and performing around the world. Now, they've just released the Only In Dreams Remixes, complete with 24 brand-new remixes of songs from the original album.

Toronto-based DJ/producer Bensley (real name Peter Bennett) is fresh off the release of his sophomore album, Muskoka, and he has contributed a remix for the new album. Taking on "Collide" featuring Rae Hall, Bennett contributes his unique and forward-thinking production to the slew of Only In Dreams Remixes.

Bennett's remix of "Collide" showcases his talent effectively, taking the original from melodic dubstep to a heavily dance floor-oriented drum and bass tune. The main melody is just as effective at 174 bpm, giving the track an uplifting energy that's carried well by Hall's vocals.

At the second drop, a halftime beat kicks in with Bennett's skillful touch, calling back to the original while maintaining the vivacity of the remix. Overall, the Bensley remix complements the original version of "Collide" well, and is a standout of Only In Dreams Remixes.

Delta Heavy's Only In Dreams Remixes, including "Collide" featuring Rae Hall (Bensley Remix), is out now via RAM Records and can be found at this link.

