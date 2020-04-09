Murdock Remixes Delta Heavy & MUZZ's "Revenge"

Hot off the release of the Only In Dreams - The Remixes album packed with 24 top-shelf remixes from artists like Reaper, Hydraulix, Magnetude, and more, Delta Heavy still hasn't slowed down. The Belgian drum & bass maestro and Radar Records boss, Murdock already remixed Delta Heavy and Zeds Dead's instantly anthemic "Lift You Up" for the Only In Dreams - The Remixes release, but Delta Heavy have decided to release a 25th remix, and this time, Murdock took on the duo's collaboration with MUZZ, "Revenge."

The massive new remix retains the droning synth line from the original, but Murdock has reworked the track with some hard-rock guitar inspired synth work, and stripped back some elements to a raw state, ramping up the energy even more for a summertime banger that's sure to be in regular rotations for months to come.

Murdock's second Only In Dreams remix is a wonderful addition to the other (whopping) 24 remix offerings from Delta Heavy's sophomore album. Fans will be even happier to know that the Murdock remix of "Revenge" is available as a free download via RAM Records. To download the track for free, visit Delta Heavy's SoundCloud page.

FOLLOW MURDOCK:

Facebook: facebook.com/Murdock.Radar

Twitter: twitter.com/MURDOCK_radar

Instagram: instagram.com/murdock_radar

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/murdock_radar

FOLLOW DELTA HEAVY:

Facebook: facebook.com/deltaheavyuk

Twitter: twitter.com/DeltaHeavyUK

Instagram: instagram.com/deltaheavyuk

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/deltaheavyuk