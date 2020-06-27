DEMUR Makes Triumphant Return with New Single "Fight No Longer"

Two and a half years ago, DEMUR effectively tabled his music career, promising himself he was done releasing music for good.

This week DEMUR broke that promise, and he's back with a vengeance, releasing a new single "Fight No Longer" as if he sought to channel years of pent-up energy into one explosive offering.

The passage of time hasn't shaken DEMUR's stylistic affinity for grungy distortion, and perhaps it's even enhanced it. The genre-bending "Declaration" producer has effortlessly regained his stride and is up for new risk-taking, leaning into anthemic rock flavors more than ever as frenetic guitar riffs and persevering vocals fight to take center stage.

DEMUR's comeback single has reignited fans, building anticipation for what will be his boldest release yet, a forthcoming full EP. The producer has made his name on an unfiltered, no-holds-barred style approach, further intriguing fans as to how he'll approach his next move. Though not much is yet known regarding the upcoming project, one thing's for sure—DEMUR's vision will not be carried out quietly.

