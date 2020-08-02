DEMUR and MTHD Rattle Bones on New Single "Reckless Behavior"

After returning from his long hiatus back in June, DEMUR has unleashed another powerhouse single. This time, he's joined forces with MTHD for a new drum & bass romp, "Reckless Behavior."

Very on-brand with his no-holds-barred approach to music, DEMUR's latest single weaponizes high-speed drums, blistering synths, and chopped-up vocals to create a sonic call-to-arms.

With two releases in just over a month, the future seems bright for the rising producer. His return to the music industry has delighted his fans, as they've been holding their collective breath waiting to see what the bold producer would get into next.

"Reckless Behavior" is out now. The track is available as a free download, which can be found here.

FOLLOW DEMUR:

Facebook: facebook.com/d3mur

Twitter: twitter.com/demur__

Instagram: instagram.com/demurmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/3dK6FZf