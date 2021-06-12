Deorro Taps Elvis Crespo and IAmChino for Latin-Dance Crossover Single "Napoleona"
In January, Deorro began releasing singles for his forthcoming Latin crossover album ORRO. He kicked things off with "Me Siento Bien" alongside Kura and Alex Rose, followed by "Si Tú No Estás Aquí" with LÚA and "Ponte Pa' Mi" with Jon Z. Today he returns with Grammy winners Elvis Crespo and IAmChino for "Napoleona."
As the second collaboration between Deorro and Crespo, adding IAmChino to the mix has helped create an instant staple for each artist. Just like his previous releases from ORRO, "Napoleona" is the perfect balance between Latin and electronic music. The vibrant, horn-led beat makes use of energetic, organic percussion to accompany Crespo's unmistakable vocal performance.
"Napoleona" is the fourth single from Deorro's sophomore album. Currently, there is no firm release date for the LP but expect to see it before festival season is in full swing.
Listen to "Napoleona" on all streaming platforms here and watch the music video below.
