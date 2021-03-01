Electronic and Latin Music Collide in Deorro's Exclusive Playlist for Beatsource's "VIP Crates" Series

c/o Prodigy Artists

Since kicking off its "VIP Crates" series in early January 2021, Beatsource, a digital music platform designed for open-format DJs, has become a trusted source of playlists. Their latest comes from dance music veteran Deorro, who curated a diverse and radiant selection of tracks at the intersection and electronic and Latin music.

On the electronic music side, the famed "Five Hours" producer included a few songs from his EDM contemporaries, including MORTEN ("Beautiful Heartbeat" with Frida Sundemo) and KSHMR and KARRA ("The World We Left Behind").

However, Deorro leans heavily into Latin music for the majority of the playlist, a move that should not be considered surprising after he confirmed his new direction back in May 2020. Tracks from Bad Bunny, Myke Towers, Camilo and more are featured alongside a number of Deorro's own crossover hits, such as "Bailar" with Elvis Crespo and his recent collaboration with Alex Rose and Kura, "Me Siento Bien."

You can peruse Deorro's exclusive "VIP Crates" playlist here.

VIPcrates_Deorro-768x768

