Deorro Taps J Balvin Collaborator Jeon for Spicy New Hip-Shaker, "Rumba"

Packed with Cumbia-inspired flavor, the track is the fifth to be released ahead of Deorro's debut Latin album.

For the last 12 months Deorro has been on a red-hot roll.

First came "Cuando," a blood-pumping collaboration with Los Dutis that kicked off a string of singles inspired by the artist's Mexican heritage. Now, the renowned producer is knee-deep in the lead up to his debut Latin album, ORRO. Released July 30th via Ultra Records was his latest single, the party-ready "Rumba" with Aruba export Jeon.

Loud and proud, "Rumba" wastes no time in kicking the energy up to high gear. With anticipative builds, euphoric Latin-inspired drops, and infectious Spanish lyrics, it's primed to dominate the dance floor.

The song was also inspired by Cumbia, a style of music and dance that originated in Colombia. Celebrated as the country's national dance, the genre's signature 2/4 time signature and downbeat-driven structure has been reinvented across Latin America, from Mexico and Argentina to Panama and Chile. Multi-instrumentalist artist Jeon, a frequent J Balvin collaborator whose work has been remixed by Dillon Francis, adds his touch with sophisticated sonic arrangements and lively vocals.

You can catch "Rumba" live on Deorro's "El Regreso: The Return of the Funk" tour, which kicked off in Houston at Rise Rooftop. He'll land in New York, Hollywood, El Paso and more before its conclusion in San Diego at Blended Festival this October. Tickets are on sale here.

FOLLOW DEORRO:

Facebook: facebook.com/Deorro

Twitter: twitter.com/deorro

Instagram: instagram.com/deorro

Spotify: spoti.fi/2P9Ooui

FOLLOW JEON:

Facebook: facebook.com/arvanimuzic

Twitter: twitter.com/jeonarvani

Instagram: instagram.com/jeon_arvani

Spotify: spoti.fi/3ijpLe9